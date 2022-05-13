MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews Sells 69,000 Shares

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$1,345,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$311,103.

Eric Lloyd Toews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Eric Lloyd Toews sold 92,400 shares of MEG Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$1,801,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of MEG Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$1,591,600.00.

TSE:MEG opened at C$18.57 on Friday. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.57 and a twelve month high of C$22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.86. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.95.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

