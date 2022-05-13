MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $722.93 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 196.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,057.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.