Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Triple Frond Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Triple Frond Partners LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 6.5% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,708,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,687,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.62. 24,524,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,243,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average is $269.49. The company has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

