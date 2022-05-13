Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lowered by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,369,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,107 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Meta Platforms worth $1,133,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 68,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,104,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.38 on Friday, hitting $198.62. 24,483,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,241,027. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.49.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

