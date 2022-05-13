MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Cap of $6.95 Million

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $246,805.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,424,172,079 coins and its circulating supply is 3,253,277,567 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

