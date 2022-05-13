Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MTLFF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Metallis Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.48.
Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
