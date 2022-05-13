Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTLFF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Metallis Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Get Metallis Resources alerts:

Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.