MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 1,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 37,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 45.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.