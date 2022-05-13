Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $989.06 million-$989.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.77 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $41.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,255.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,390. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,332.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,451.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

