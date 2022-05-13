Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Down 96.9% in April

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the April 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,668,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MXSG stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 633,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,415. Mexus Gold US has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
Mexus Gold US Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexus Gold US (MXSG)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.