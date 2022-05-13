Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Down 96.9% in April

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the April 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,668,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MXSG stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 633,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,415. Mexus Gold US has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

Mexus Gold US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.