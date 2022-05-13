MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGPI. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.50.

MGPI stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,686. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,956 shares of company stock worth $1,403,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

