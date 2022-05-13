Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,237. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $159.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.11.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 290,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.