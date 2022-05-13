Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,237. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $159.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 290,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
