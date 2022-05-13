MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $48,742.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $48.15 million and $48,742.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00014842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00196016 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00303656 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,836,865 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

