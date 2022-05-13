Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Minerva Surgical stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 1,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

