Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerva Surgical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ UTRS opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTRS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

