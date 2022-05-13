MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INKT opened at $1.35 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INKT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.