MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of INKT opened at $1.35 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
