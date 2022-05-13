Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Trading Down 87.4% This Week

Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for about $15.03 or 0.00049016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 87.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $472,048.80 and $152,367.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00542305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 150.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037538 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,679.22 or 1.98611575 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 31,413 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

