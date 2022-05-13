Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Cap of $912,179.78

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 81.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $912,179.78 and approximately $154,874.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $37.81 or 0.00125946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.00533841 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,850.37 or 2.02696203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 24,126 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

