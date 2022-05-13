Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $733,373.13

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 64.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 83.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $733,373.13 and $434,312.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00012154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00544355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 164.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00035732 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,053.88 or 1.97347139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 198,292 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

