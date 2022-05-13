Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Down 81.7% This Week

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded down 53.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.68 or 0.00145228 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $494,661.53 and approximately $74,627.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 81.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00537258 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,406.29 or 2.05563171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 11,591 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

