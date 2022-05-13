Mithril 1-Day Volume Tops $4.84 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. Mithril has a total market cap of $14.55 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

