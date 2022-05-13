Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

Shares of MITEY stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 60,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.52. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MITEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. CLSA lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

