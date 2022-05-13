Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $13.85 on Friday, reaching $488.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $368.00 and a 1 year high of $577.00. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

