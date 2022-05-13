MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $178.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

