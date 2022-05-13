Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

MOGO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 46,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,051. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 371,862 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,598,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,603,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,474 shares during the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

