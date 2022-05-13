Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Mogo stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.50. The company had a trading volume of 433,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.94. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

