Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,040 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.72. 4,713,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,297. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average is $168.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.08 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

