Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $121,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.61. 6,799,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

