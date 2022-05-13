Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.04. 8,118,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,646,468. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

