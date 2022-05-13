Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 102,556 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 102,556 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.06. 66,953,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,892,535. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $135.43 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.70 and a 200-day moving average of $258.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.