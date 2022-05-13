Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,685 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 314.9% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 88.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $14.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $615.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,658. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $586.05 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $697.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $809.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.