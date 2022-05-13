Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 58,860 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,860 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $33.43. 11,309,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,846,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

