Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,305 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,418,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $341,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

MCD stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.04. 3,254,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,934. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.66. The company has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

