Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 87,678 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 87,678 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. 32,022,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,726,676. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

