Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,346 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

MA traded up $11.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,603 shares of company stock worth $166,308,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.