Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MBRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 120,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,296. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

