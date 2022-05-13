Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00235126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016656 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003040 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

