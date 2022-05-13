Morgan Stanley Trims YETI (NYSE:YETI) Target Price to $60.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YETI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.38.

YETI traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,145. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. YETI has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

