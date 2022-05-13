Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Lowered to C$165.00 at CIBC

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morguard from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MRC opened at C$114.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.83, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Morguard has a 1 year low of C$114.00 and a 1 year high of C$158.01.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported C$10.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$272.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morguard will post 14.3999985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

