Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Posts Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MSI traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $201.54. 1,570,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.88. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $193.93 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 534.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

