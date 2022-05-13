Multiplier (BMXX) Market Capitalization Achieves $7,879.75

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Multiplier has a market cap of $7,879.75 and approximately $95.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

