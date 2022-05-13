Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Robert Madison Murphy Sells 40,000 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $9,580,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,394,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.80. 372,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $251.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,961,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,647,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Murphy USA by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 137,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

