National Bank Financial Cuts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$212.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $129.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.23. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $126.64 and a 52-week high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

