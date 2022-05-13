National Bankshares Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$38.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s current price.

DFY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC set a C$41.50 price objective on shares of Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.83.

TSE DFY traded up C$1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.88. The company had a trading volume of 677,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.00 and a 52 week high of C$35.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.20.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$766.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

