National Bankshares Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$20.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.15.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$15.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.59.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

