National Bankshares Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One to an underperform rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.88.

H opened at C$34.94 on Monday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$29.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.45.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.16%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

