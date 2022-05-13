National Bankshares Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$15.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

