National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 6,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,205. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -29.85%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 484,372 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 75,262 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in National CineMedia by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 84,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.