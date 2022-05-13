National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $563.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will post $563.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.89 million and the highest is $573.57 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $394.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.