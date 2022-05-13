National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.32 and last traded at $53.42. 482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 259,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

