National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.32 and last traded at $53.42. 482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 259,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Health Investors Company Profile (NYSE:NHI)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
