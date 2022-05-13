National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $194.31

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $194.31 and last traded at $195.16, with a volume of 6263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.27. The firm has a market cap of $726.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.01.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 20.65%.

In other news, Director David S. Boone bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.16 per share, with a total value of $43,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Blackwell acquired 500 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.31 per share, with a total value of $104,155.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

